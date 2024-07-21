West Mifflin man sentenced on drug conspiracy, firearm charges

PITTSBURGH — A West Mifflin man was sentenced Thursday on drug conspiracy and firearm charges.

Marcus Valenzi, 35, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his convictions of conspiring to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Information presented to the court claimed Valenzi was part of a drug trafficking organization investigated by federal and state law enforcement from August 2022 to November 2023. When search warrants were executed on homes in McKes Rocks, investigators found and seized fentanyl, firearms and phones. A search warrant at VAlenzi’s home led to the seizure of $16,000, several phones and xylazine.

Prosecutors also say a search of Valenzi’s phone revealed texts with a drug customer where he indicated he possessed the customer’s firearm. Valenzi, who has previously been convicted of a robbery in Florida, is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

