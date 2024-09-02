West Mifflin police find missing, endangered woman

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — UPDATE: Kimberly WerkMeister has been found safe.

West Mifflin police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing and endangered woman.

The department says Kimberly WerkMeister was last seen on Monday morning near the Kohl’s in West Mifflin.

If you’ve seen WerkMeister or know where she may be, call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.

