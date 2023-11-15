West Mifflin to take action after investigation appears to correlate game plan-leak accusation

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin Area School District says it’s going to take action after an investigation appears to correlate the accusations of a school board member allegedly giving a rival football team the Titan’s game plan last week.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Jeffery Soles explains a school board member is accused of giving a game plan to the Elizabeth Forward football team ahead of a playoff football game.

“The District understands the gravity of such accusations and the potential impact they can have on the integrity of the game and the reputation of the schools involved,” Soles said.

The district launched an “exhaustive investigation,” which was led by Police Chief Boyle. Soles says out of that investigation, the district gathered facts that appear to “correlate with the accusations made.”

‘WMASD believes in upholding the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and ethical conduct both on and off the field. The integrity of our educational institution is of paramount importance, and the District will implement the appropriate course of action to address this incident,” Soles said.

Soles says the district with handle the situation “judiciously” and “in the best interest of all parties involved.”

