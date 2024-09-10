West Penn Hospital union nurses reach tentative agreement on new contract

PITTSBURGH — Union nurses at West Penn Hospital have reached a tentative agreement with Allegheny Health Network on a new contract.

The tentative agreement was reached late Monday night, officials said.

Union members will vote on the contract on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

In August, union nurses voted 99.3% in favor of authorizing their negotiating committee to send a strike notice if necessary, rejecting contract proposals from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) as inadequate to address the region’s nurse staffing crisis.

