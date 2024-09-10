Local

West Penn Hospital union nurses reach tentative agreement on new contract

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

AHN West Penn Hospital completes $12M renovation of Mellon Pavilion AHN West Penn Hospital completes $12M renovation of Mellon Pavilion

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Union nurses at West Penn Hospital have reached a tentative agreement with Allegheny Health Network on a new contract.

The tentative agreement was reached late Monday night, officials said.

Union members will vote on the contract on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

In August, union nurses voted 99.3% in favor of authorizing their negotiating committee to send a strike notice if necessary, rejecting contract proposals from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) as inadequate to address the region’s nurse staffing crisis.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke relieved of duties
  • Man stabbed during argument over parking space in Turtle Creek, police say
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read