West Virginia, Pennsylvania added clean-energy jobs in 2023

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia is one of the fastest-growing states in the country in adding clean energy jobs while Pennsylvania’s added employment in the sector as well.

The Mountain State ranked No. 5 in the United States with 6.1% year-over-year clean energy job growth in 2023, according to the 2024 Clean Jobs America report released Tuesday by nonpartisan environmental-economic advocate E2. West Virginia added 594 clean-energy jobs during the year, which was much smaller than other states in the list — including Pennsylvania’s 4,436 — but coming off of a lower base.

Pennsylvania, the fifth-largest state by population, saw a 4.6% increase in clean energy jobs, which ranked Pennsylvania No. 21 out of the 50 states. The report said clean energy-related jobs were 6% of all new jobs in the commonwealth. The job sectors include renewable energy, energy efficiency, green vehicles, battery storage and grid, and biofuels.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group