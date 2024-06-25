West Virginia University increases tuition, cuts some programs at divisional campuses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia University is increasing tuition and cutting several majors from its divisional campuses.

The changes are being made to offset a budget deficit and enrollment drops, the Associated Press reports.

In addition to the nearly 5% tuition increase, the board of governors voted to cut various bachelor’s degree programs.

Chemistry, math and aviation management programs were all cut at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley. The board also cut recreation, parks and tourism resources as well as wood science and technology at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser.

A new mine safety undergraduate certificate program was approved at WVU’s Morgantown campus, AP reports.

Undergraduate in-state tuition is rising to $5,052 per semester, up $228, and out-of-state tuition is up to $14,304, up by $624.

“These tuition and fee increases are necessary to cover increased costs due to inflation and to continue to invest in excellence within the institution’s core academic mission,” the university’s 2025 fiscal plan reads.

The university has seen a 10% drop in enrollment since 2015.

