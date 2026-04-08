Western Pennsylvania amusement companies plead guilty to distributing illegal gambling devices

Two Western Pennsylvania amusement companies have pleaded guilty to distributing illegal gambling devices.

Buffalo Skills Games Inc. and J.J. Amusement Inc. agreed to dissolve and give up $5 million in assets as part of the plea, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

In 2024, investigators seized more than 400 games from about 60 bars, gas stations, and convenience stores in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Crawford, Indiana, Somerset, Venango, Erie, Washington, Armstrong, and Westmoreland counties.

“This resolution secures a multimillion-dollar forfeiture for the Commonwealth, while assuring the companies will cease to exist,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “I commend our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police for helping disband a large-scale operation that involved slot machines essentially dressed up as skill games.”

Sunday warns that illegal gambling operations are not “victimless crimes,” fueling criminal activity, exploiting people addicted to gambling and ripping off consumers.

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