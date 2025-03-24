Westmoreland County animal shelter warns community of scam

An animal shelter is warning the Westmoreland County community about a scam.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said a scammer is sending requests for payment using their name.

The shelter shared a photo of Venmo requests coming from an account reading “NinthLife RescueCenter.” They said this was not from them.

The scam comes when the shelter is in need of help after rescuing 40 cats from a house in Ligonier.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said it will never ask for money directly or target people for payments.

“It’s a total shame that people are using our rescue animals to try to scam potential donors into sending them money,” Ninth Life Animal Rescue said.

