Westmoreland County community members hold event to honor Eagle Scout killed by falling tree

By WPXI.com News Staff

Neighbors in Westmoreland County banded together to help the family of a man who was killed while clearing storm damage. (WPXI/WPXI)

IRWIN, Pa. — Neighbors in Westmoreland County banded together to help the family of a man who was killed while clearing storm damage.

Jacob Lazar, 18, died while clearing debris left behind by tornadoes earlier this summer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed by falling tree being remembered as hard-working, helpful

On Sunday, “Feathers Artist Market and Gifts” on Fourth Street in Irwin invited people to paint an eagle feather in his honor.

The event was free to attend but donations for the Lazar family were encouraged.

“Today we are thinking of him and encouraging people to do good things. Do good thing for other people and be helpful to your community,” said organizer Tracey Alaia.

Jacob was a Paintertown volunteer firefighter and an Eagle Scout.

He would have been a senior at Pine-Richland this fall.

