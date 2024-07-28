Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts World War II event in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County residents were able to learn more about World War II through a special historical event.
The Westmoreland County Historical Society hosted a World War II living history weekend.
Reenactors camped out in Greensburg’s Historic Hanna’s Town and recreated battles.
Families were able to get an up-close look at some of the weapons and tools used during the war.
The event will wrap up on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and children under five.
