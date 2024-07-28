Local

Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts World War II event in Greensburg

By WPXI.com News Staff

Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts World War II event in Greensburg Westmoreland County residents were able to learn more about World War II through a special historical event. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County residents were able to learn more about World War II through a special historical event.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society hosted a World War II living history weekend.

Reenactors camped out in Greensburg’s Historic Hanna’s Town and recreated battles.

Families were able to get an up-close look at some of the weapons and tools used during the war.

The event will wrap up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and children under five.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Regional Transit takes first step to replacing all T light rail cars with $750M project
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read