Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts World War II event in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County residents were able to learn more about World War II through a special historical event.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society hosted a World War II living history weekend.

Reenactors camped out in Greensburg’s Historic Hanna’s Town and recreated battles.

Families were able to get an up-close look at some of the weapons and tools used during the war.

The event will wrap up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and children under five.

