Westmoreland County woman accused of assaulting troopers during overnight traffic stop

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

A Westmoreland County woman is accused of assaulting state troopers during a traffic stop overnight.

According to information from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers stopped Laporsha Harris, 43, of Smithton, on Motordrome Road just after midnight.

During the stop, troopers found Harris to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, and in possession of narcotics, according to PSP.

PSP says Harris tried to go to the bathroom in the roadway, as well as tried to conceal narcotics on her person. She then allegedly resisted troopers when they attempted to place her into custody, slapping one in the face and urinating on another.

Harris was taken into custody but refused a blood draw. She was taken to the Westmoreland County jail on aggravated assault charges. Additional charges of DUI and drug possession are pending.

