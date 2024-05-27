Wet weather, scattered storms likely for Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — Memorial Day will start with another round of scattered showers and storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Most of the wet weather will wrap up by mid-morning leaving several dry hours for outdoor gatherings.

Afternoon showers and storms could pop up again however, bringing a greater risk for damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and hail.

Severe storms will be isolated but could still develop in your area so check the forecast before you head outdoors.

The unsettled, stormy weather pattern continues Tuesday.

