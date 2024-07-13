Local

White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames ejected from game against Pirates

By Associated Press

White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames ejected from game against Pirates White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames was ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO — White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames was ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Thames was thrown out by home plate umpire Malachi Moore with Chicago batting in the third. With one out, Tommy Pham took a called strike on a pitch near the knees from Pittsburgh’s Luis Ortiz. Pham was unhappy, and the White Sox got fired up, leading to Thames getting tossed.

Chicago’s Nicky Lopez also had a discussion with Moore after striking out to end the second.

Thames, who played in the majors from 2002 to 2011, is in his first year with the White Sox.

Thames was also ejected Aug. 8, 2020, as the Yankees hitting coach vs. the Rays for arguing with Vic Carapazza.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Person dies after colliding with docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County
  • Many Strip District business owners concerned over proposed Penn Avenue project
  • Uniontown shooting that killed father was murder-for-hire plot, state police say
  • VIDEO: ‘A public nuisance’: Family of woman killed in mass shooting at Penn Hills bar files lawsuit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read