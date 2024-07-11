Local

Wholey’s to transform into paradise for weekend family event

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Wholeys (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh staple Wholey’s in the Strip District will be transforming into paradise for a family event this weekend.

The market will become Wholey’s Paradise on Saturday, July 20.

Events will last throughout the day. The first event scheduled is a free cooking class at 10 a.m. and guests will be greeted by a Polynesian dancer from 1-2 p.m.

The tropical paradise will be serving Wholey’s Orange Juice Snow Cones at the event. Family-friendly games and food will also be offered.

