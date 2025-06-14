Widespread, mostly light rain expected for most of Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Plan for damp and muddy conditions if headed to the US Open on Saturday morning.

The rain will be more widespread but, for the most part, pretty light. The steadiest rain will set up from roughly Pittsburgh points north, with a Flood Watch in effect for counties along I-80 until 4 p.m.

There will be some breaks today, but additional showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. While rain can’t be ruled out anywhere, it appears the highest risk for heavy rain and lightning will be south of Pittsburgh.

After a break tonight, additional scattered showers are expected on Sunday. Not everyone will see them, but any rain that does develop will be very slow-moving, which may lead to a localized flood threat.

We should see a relative lull in the rainfall on Monday, but more humidity and daily chances for thunderstorms will return for the middle of next week.

