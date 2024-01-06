Widespread snow starts Saturday morning; wintry mix, rain possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — The first widespread snowfall of the season is coming today, but that doesn’t mean all of us will see the same level of impact.

Snow will push in after 10 a.m. Saturday in most areas; It’ll be the steadiest in the afternoon before exiting by the evening. Sleet may mix in and cut down on snow totals from Allegheny County points south, with rain possible for places south of I-70. Meanwhile, areas north and east of Pittsburgh and into the mountains will stay mainly snow, with higher confidence of several inches accumulating.

Travel conditions should improve this evening as snow wraps up and roads get cleaned up. However, more snow showers will develop late tonight and could bring an additional light accumulation of snow into Sunday.

After a break on Monday, get ready for more active weather on Tuesday, with brief snow during the morning transitioning to a steady rain.

