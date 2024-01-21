Local

Wilkins Township makes water available for residents impacted by ongoing water main break

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in Wilkins Township have made water available to those impacted by an ongoing water main break.

On Saturday morning, the Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 on Facebook announced that Lower Rodi Road is closed between Penn Center and Thompson Run because of a water main and gas line break.

According to the Peoples Gas outage map, there are no outages from the gas line rupture.

But, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said the roadway remained closed, and there weren’t any updates for repairs on the water main break.

Bottled and non-potable water is being made available to those impacted by the water main break at the Wilkins DPW garage on Peffer Road until 5 p.m. Township officials ask that people bring their own containers for hose fill-up.

Channel 11 reached out to the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority for more information but has not yet heard back.

