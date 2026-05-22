Wilkinsburg man indicted over alleged threats to kill President Trump, member of Congress

A federal grand jury indicted a Wilkinsburg man who’s accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump and a member of Congress.

The FBI Pittsburgh and Secret Service arrested Raymond Chandler at his home earlier this month. Channel 11 previously reported on the disturbing allegations against him.

On Friday, the Department of Justice said Chandler, 40, had been indicted on charges of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official or federal law enforcement officer by threat.

According to the indictment, Chandler repeatedly called members of Congress and left voicemails about his opposition to immigration enforcement, armed conflicts and wealth disparity.

The calls reportedly happened between April 18, 2025, and May 1, 2026.

The DOJ says Chandler:

called for violence against U.S. officials and their families,

shared plans to publish information that would identify ICE agents,

claimed U.S. officials were acting against God,

said he knew where members of Congress lived,

reported buying bladed weapons

and said “I am willing to personally kill.”

Voicemails allegedly included Chandler’s wish to hang a member of Congress and “teach” restaurants how to poison ICE agents.

On May 1, the day he was arrested, Chandler left a voicemail praising anarchists for a historical bombing and ending the message with “I want you to be terrified,” the DOJ says.

During his preliminary and detention hearings, prosecutors showed excerpts from Chandler’s journal, which was seized from his home. Alleged entries include:

“I keep calling Congress telling them I want them to kill all the ICE agents and billionaires. I must sound insane to them and yet that is where my heart and head are really at.”

“I emotionally, politically, and intellectually support violence assaults on ICE agents. I actually support it. This is a very scary place to be.”

The court ordered that Chandler be detained pending trial, the DOJ says.

If convicted, Chandler could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

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