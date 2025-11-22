Local

Will the team rebound? Penguins vs. Kraken preview

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse, top center, gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Pittsburgh, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It was a bad day at work for the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4) on Friday as they ended their week-long layover from Sweden with a clunker against the red-hot Minnesota Wild, losing 5-0 at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins get right back to work Saturday as they host the Seattle Kraken (10-5-5) at PPG Paints Arena.

On the ice, the Penguins were fairly abysmal Friday. They gave up an early goal with scattered defensive zone coverage and compounded their disconnected game with a few more defensive zone absences.

The Kraken are 3-1-1 in their last five games, including a raucous third-period comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Seattle scored three third period goals to erase the 2-0 deficit.

