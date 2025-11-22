Will the team rebound? Penguins vs. Kraken preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It was a bad day at work for the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4) on Friday as they ended their week-long layover from Sweden with a clunker against the red-hot Minnesota Wild, losing 5-0 at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins get right back to work Saturday as they host the Seattle Kraken (10-5-5) at PPG Paints Arena.

On the ice, the Penguins were fairly abysmal Friday. They gave up an early goal with scattered defensive zone coverage and compounded their disconnected game with a few more defensive zone absences.

The Kraken are 3-1-1 in their last five games, including a raucous third-period comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Seattle scored three third period goals to erase the 2-0 deficit.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group