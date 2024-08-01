Winning $1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Washington County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said an Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot Scratch-Off was sold at the Sheetz on 2401 Washington Road in North Strabane Township.

The Sheetz will receive a $5,000 kickback for selling the ticket.

The ticket will expire within a year.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say Instant $1,000,00 Jackpot Scratch-Off tickets cost $20.

Winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

