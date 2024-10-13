Wish come true: 9-year-old heart transplant recipient becomes chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 9-year-old’s wish was granted Saturday when he joined forces with a professional chef at Fairmont Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 was in the kitchen when heart transplant recipient Prince learned the tricks of the trade and added his own item to Fairmont’s menu.

“Someday, I want to be a chef,” Prince told us.

It’s a passion Prince has had for a long time.

“He is in the kitchen all the time with me. The kitchen is like our second home,” mom Chantell said.

Make-A-Wish granted Prince’s wish along with the help of Chef Fernando Canales.

“I love to teach people how to cook, especially people like Prince. You can see on him that he’s really passionate,” Chef Canales said.

The pair created a deep-fried crab cake sandwich with tartar sauce and French fries.

“I’m going to be a 100% honest with you, I was planning to create a dish with crab. When he told me ‘I love crab cakes’ I was like, ‘okay, we got it,’” Canales said.

“Watching him prepare this meal today was amazing, even coming up with the idea,” Chantell said.

From Oct. 21 to Dec. 21, the special sandwich will go to a good cause. Ten percent of all sales will go right back to Make-A-Wish.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group