Woman charged after detectives arrest fugitive in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man and woman are in jail after detectives caught up with a fugitive in Turtle Creek.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department said Marquise Gibson, 24, of Pittsburgh, has been a fugitive since December.

Police said he violated his probation on cases of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and gun violations.

Detectives were told Gibson was staying with Jamara Hall, 22, at a house on Maple Avenue in Turtle Creek. When they checked in with her two weeks ago, she told them Gibson was not there. Police told her to have no contact with him and that he was not to be allowed inside the house.

When police returned at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, there was no response for several minutes. Police broke down the door after seeing movement behind a second-floor window.

Gibson and Hall were both inside. They were both arrested without incident.

Hall was charged with hindering apprehension because of her conversation with police on their first visit.

