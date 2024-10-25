Woman charged with ‘torturing’ puppies found tied shut in plastic bags, dumped in trash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested this week after several puppies were found tied shut in plastic bags dumped in the trash. Now, a woman is also facing charges.

Three Pit bull-mix puppies were found buried in a trash can along Beacon Avenue on Oct. 20. One of them was dead and all had severe leg injuries.

A woman told Channel 11 her neighbor heard cries coming from the trash can. They rescued the puppies and found at least three more dead at the very bottom. They were also tied up in plastic grocery bags.

The puppies’ owner, Franklin Donley, is at the Washington County Jail and is facing several felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

The criminal complaint said his dog had given birth. Donley said he thought he saw that the mother attacked and partially maimed the puppies and did not want his 10-year-old daughter to see what happened.

Charges were also filed against Jessica Vanderlee Thursday. Court documents said Donley and Vanderlee mutually took care of the situation, disposing of at least four puppies and torturing them by packaging them into plastic grocery bags.

The criminal complaint said Donley agreed to take the blame because Vanderlee was on State Parole for homicide by motor vehicle.

