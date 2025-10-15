Woman fell into road while chasing PRT bus before being hit, killed, officials determine

PITTSBURGH — Officials have revealed what happened before a woman was hit and killed by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dies after being hit by PRT bus in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood

On Sept. 22, a person ran after a bus while it was pulling away from the stop on Rhine Street, city officials said on social media Wednesday.

The person ran into a signpost and fell into the road, where she was hit by the bus, officials say. She later died of her injuries.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Dana Fountain of Spring Hill.

Collision investigators did a site visit after the crash and developed these action items:

Working with PRT on a communications plan to educate bus riders on the dangers of chasing the bus.

Reinstalling the ‘STOP’ sign so that it is above the bus stop sign for visibility.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group