Woman killed in Garfield double shooting remembered as loving mother

PITTSBURGH — Days after a woman was killed in a double shooting in Garfield, her brother sat down with Channel 11 pleading for justice.

“I feel defeated. Failure. I couldn’t protect her,” Jah-Quai Abram told Channel 11.

Jah-Quai Abram is not only grieving the loss of his sister, Quaila, after she was murdered last week, but also working to be strong for his 8-year-old niece, who is now without a mother.

“No one is going to get in front of me protecting that little girl, and making sure she has what’s best for her,” Abram said. “Not only did you ruin two lives, you ruined a third one because she don’t get to have her mother.”

Quaila Daniels is one of the two people who were found dead after being shot in the head while driving on Dearborn Street in Garfield last week.

The other person killed is Dameon Hill. A 2-year-old little boy was left physically unharmed in his car seat.

Police believe the shooter was also inside the car, then ran from the scene.

“She was supposed to go get her nails done, and before she could make it home, this happened 5-10 minutes from where she lives,” Abram added. “She wouldn’t have left her daughter at home in the care of someone else to be doing some reckless stuff that could have put her life in jeopardy, that’s just not her.”

Abram says his sister and Daniels were friends.

Channel 11 has asked Pittsburgh Police about suspects, people of interest, and if there’s surveillance video of the shooter. So far, investigators have not released any information, nor what the motive could be.

“My sister died because she was in the car with someone. Period. For being associated. That needs to be resolved,” he said.

Answers or not — he’s committed to help raising his niece, in the way his sister would have wanted.

“It’s no longer about any of us. It’s about her. Nothing else matters besides her life moving forward,” he told Channel 11.

