Woman pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle charge filed after Derry Township crash in 2024

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A woman charged with a deadly Derry Township crash in 2024 has taken a plea.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office says Ashley Kelly, 33, of Blairsville pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. She was then sentenced to one to two years in jail.

Prosecutors say she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle on Route 217 in Derry Township. Regina Endress, 49, of Josephine, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police said she tested positive for marijuana, but drug recognition experts have since said there was not enough in her system that it would have impaired her ability to drive. A charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI was dropped as a result.

