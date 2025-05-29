Woman struck by pickup truck near UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH — A woman was struck by a pickup truck after stepping into the roadway near UPMC Mercy.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Locust Street and Pride Street in the Bluff neighborhood just before 2 p.m. for a person who’d been hit by a vehicle.

A woman was found in the roadway who had “significant trauma” to her leg, officials say. She was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Collision investigators’ initial determination is that the woman was standing on the southern sidewalk of Locust Street when she stepped into the road and into an oncoming pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group