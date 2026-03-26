Woman who pleaded guilty to giving weight loss clinic patients drugs for cows receives sentence

A woman who pleaded guilty to giving weight loss clinic patients drugs meant for cows will not serve time behind bars.

A judge sentenced Nicole Millen to three years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution to the victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman accused of giving weight loss clinic patients medicine for cows

Millen pleaded guilty in November to mislabeling drugs meant for animals while working at two Pittsburgh-area clinics.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New details uncovered on woman accused of giving medicine for cows to weight loss patients

Prosecutors said Millen used Chorulon, a veterinary medicine containing HCG. It has certain active ingredients as some human medications, but that drug is not approved by the FDA for humans. It’s used in cows frequently in heat because of cystic ovaries.

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