Women Who Rock hosts pop-up event in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Women with small businesses gathered to push for success in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

A “Women Who Rock” pop-up event was held in the South Side Works’ Town Square.

Owners of local clothing retailers, food trucks, and breweries came to the event.

Women Who Rock is an organization focused on supporting female-founded work, including arts, businesses and research. Its founder says events like this are important for Pittsburgh and the women who live within it.

“There are not enough opportunities to showcase all these incredible businesses,” founder Melinda Colaizzi said, “Women Who Rock, a few years ago, brought Pittsburgh its very own women-owned market so we just keep supporting women-owned businesses.”

Women Who Rock has a benefit concert coming up on Aug. 28 at Stage AE.

