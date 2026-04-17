WVU Health System greenlights $350M in projects

WVU Health System will spend $350 million on new capital projects, including a new $56 million small community hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, outside Wheeling and a $20 million cancer center at the Weirton Medical Center.

The projects were greenlit Wednesday by the WVU Health System Board of Directors as part of $1.3 billion in capital improvement projects over the past three years. WVU Health System is the largest health system in West Virginia and the second-biggest in the Pittsburgh region. It is poised to grow bigger this year with a planned affiliation with Independence Health System in Butler and Westmoreland counties.

It also already owns WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital in Fayette County and clinics and physician offices elsewhere in the Pittsburgh region.

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