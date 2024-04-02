WVU men’s basketball will open 2024-25 season against Robert Morris

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will open its 2024-25 season against Robert Morris University.
The Nov. 4 game in Morgantown will be the first for WVU’s new head coach, Darian DeVries.
>> WVU hires Darian DeVries as new men’s basketball coach
Robert Morris and WVU have not met since 2010 and the Mountaineers won 82-49. West Virginia leads the series 19-2.
RMU is not the only local university that will get a crack at the Mountaineers next season.
Pitt and WVU announced the extension of the Backyard Brawl basketball series in January.
>> Pitt basketball extends Backyard Brawl with WVU through next 4 seasons
A date for that matchup has not yet been set.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group