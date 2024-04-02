Local

WVU men’s basketball will open 2024-25 season against Robert Morris

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WVU Basketball MORGANTOWN, WV - MARCH 02: Josiah Harris #22 of the West Virginia Mountaineers takes the court before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the WVU Coliseum on March 2, 2024 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will open its 2024-25 season against Robert Morris University.

The Nov. 4 game in Morgantown will be the first for WVU’s new head coach, Darian DeVries.

Robert Morris and WVU have not met since 2010 and the Mountaineers won 82-49. West Virginia leads the series 19-2.

RMU is not the only local university that will get a crack at the Mountaineers next season.

Pitt and WVU announced the extension of the Backyard Brawl basketball series in January.

A date for that matchup has not yet been set.

