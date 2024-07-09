Local

Zone 2 commander denies staffing issue with Downtown officers amidst uptick in violence

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Police vehicle outside Public Safety Center

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is changing its policing tactics because of a recent uptick in violence Downtown, including a city employee being robbed at gunpoint.

Pittsburgh police are starting high visibility patrols in the area, but there are concerns from some city officials that there aren’t enough officers to patrol the city. That claim is something a commander in Zone 2 denies, saying there’s double the amount officers downtown compared to last year.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca speaks with a city councilman and Pittsburgh police, who have different takes on why crime is increasing but agree that Downtown needs to be safer.

