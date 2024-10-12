Disney announces release date for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Disney announced the release date for its sequel to the early-2000s classic, “Freaky Friday.”

The sequel, “Freakier Friday” will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025, more than 20 years after the first movie was released.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are both returning to their iconic roles of Tess and Anna Coleman.

According to TODAY, filming began in June 2024.

“The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!” Walt Disney Studios said when filming started.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group