National

Disney announces release date for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Disney Entertainment Showcase At D23 ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan appear at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Disney announced the release date for its sequel to the early-2000s classic, “Freaky Friday.”

The sequel, “Freakier Friday” will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025, more than 20 years after the first movie was released.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are both returning to their iconic roles of Tess and Anna Coleman.

According to TODAY, filming began in June 2024.

“The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!” Walt Disney Studios said when filming started.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Days of Our Lives’ Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death released
  • Pittsburgh-based ‘Six Figure Boys’ group charged with high-dollar store thefts, trafficking guns
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes dad with birth of son Uzai
  • VIDEO: Real estate agent weighs in on 46% property tax increase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read