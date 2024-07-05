‘Several’ arrested after pro-Palestinian march, protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Several people were arrested after a pro-Palestinian march and protest in Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports the protest happened outside of City Hall.

The protest started off peacefully and several were carrying signs calling for a ceasefire.

At one point, it seemed some of the protesters threw smoke bombs, WCAU reports.

Many protesters were arrested and escorted to police vans.

It’s not clear how many arrests were made. Philadelphia police did not have any comment Thursday night.

