Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Relief fund for Bethel Park flooding victims

It's been one month since hundreds of homeowners in Bethel Park were impacted by flash flooding. We talked to one homeowner, after her basement filled with more than six feet of water.
She said the damage was assessed at $114,000, and she was told it would cost another $9,000 just to clean the debris and destroyed drywall out of the basement. The community didn't let that part happen.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Extreme flooding slams the area; states of emergency in Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair
- Bethel Park residents clean up after floods damage homes
- Storms cause flooding, damage across region
- Neighbors come together to help each other after flash flooding in Bethel Park
Instead, there is a group of volunteers in the community organizing other volunteers into action and collecting thousands of dollars in donations to help these flood victims.
Tonight at 6 p.m., Channel 11 talks to the organizers behind the relief fund on why they weren't willing to wait for state and federal help to get started helping neighbors.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man reaches into woman's purse to steal wallet while she sits in Shadyside restaurant
- Salmonella outbreak in 26 states linked to raw turkey
- Mom gets 40 years for murder of 2-year-old son who wet bed, gave her ‘sideways look'
- VIDEO: Walmart Employee Breaks Car Window To Rescue Infant, Police Say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}