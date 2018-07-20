  • Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Relief fund for Bethel Park flooding victims

    It's been one month since hundreds of homeowners in Bethel Park were impacted by flash flooding. We talked to one homeowner, after her basement filled with more than six feet of water.

    She said the damage was assessed at $114,000, and she was told it would cost another $9,000 just to clean the debris and destroyed drywall out of the basement. The community didn't let that part happen.

    Instead, there is a group of volunteers in the community organizing other volunteers into action and collecting thousands of dollars in donations to help these flood victims.

