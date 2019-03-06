0 Jurors can't reach decision about restaurateur accused of sexual assault

PITTSBURGH - The judge had declared a mistrial in the the sex assault trial of former Pittsburgh restaurateur Adnan Pehlivan.

Pehlivan was on trial for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a Kopy's bar on the South Side in May 2018.

Download the WPXI News App to receive alerts on updates to this case.

He was facing several charges including stalking, simple assault and sexual assaullt.

Channel 11's Renee Wallace said the jurors found him not guilty on the first two charges, but were deadlocked on the sexual assault.

A new trial for the sexual assault charge will take place within 90 days.

Prosecutors called the alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, to the witness stand, along with her roommates who were at the bar the night of the alleged assault.

For the defense, Pehlivan took the stand himself as a witness, along with a doctor who served as a character witness.

RELATED HEADLINES:

The woman alleges that Pehlivan met her and her roommates at the bar, then began chatting with them after buying a round of shots.

Video shows the women leaving the bar and walking down the street with Pehlivan following behind in a vehicle, on occasion he would pull over and turn off the car's headlights. He told the jury he was doing that because the girl did not want her roommates to know she had invited him back.

The woman told the jury how she woke up in her apartment to the defendant sexually assaulting her. She then told them how Pehlivan tried to run and she grabbed his shirt and he punched and pushed her.

Jury found Adnan Pehlivan NOT guilty on simple assault and stalking - deadlocked on sexual assault !#WPXI pic.twitter.com/s8AU59MgrI — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) March 6, 2019

Pehlivan said the alleged victim told him to enter through her basement door but when they entered her bedroom and began a sexual act she started repeatedly asking him who he was. Pehlivan told jury the reminded her several times who he was and how they met and then left her house. He told the jury that one minute she was one person and the next she was a different person.

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon the jurors told the judge they were deadlocked. He sent them back to continue deliberations.

At 4:30 p.m.a mistrial was declared.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.