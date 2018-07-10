  • Allegheny County Council one step closer to creating citizen's police review board

    The Allegheny County Council approved the first steps toward creating a countywide citizen's police review board.

    The council voted Tuesday night to start a series of public meetings to help members write an ordinance to create the board, according to our partners at the Trib

    Calls were renewed for the meetings after the police shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh.

