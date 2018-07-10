Allegheny County Council one step closer to creating citizen's police review board

The Allegheny County Council approved the first steps toward creating a countywide citizen's police review board.
The council voted Tuesday night to start a series of public meetings to help members write an ordinance to create the board, according to our partners at the Trib.
Calls were renewed for the meetings after the police shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh.
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the meeting and will have more details on 11 at 11.
