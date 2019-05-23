  • Couple accused of stealing $1M from Butler Health System charged with tax evasion

    A couple accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Butler Health System is now facing more charges. 

    Officials are saying they tried to avoid the IRS.

    Stephanie Roskovski, the former COO of Butler Health Systems, and her husband, Scott Roskovski, a former county detective whose job was to investigate fraud and financial crimes, have been indicted on new charges.

    Officials said for three years, they evaded payment of income taxes when they failed to report all the money officials say they embezzled.

    Channel 11 broke the story in April, when the two were indicted on charges of mail fraud, money laundering and embezzlement.

    Investigators said Stephanie Roskovski used her position as COO to steal from the hospital to the tune of $1.3 million.

    Detectives said she used that money for her mortgage, lavish vacations, concert tickets and for the couple to buy a $1.2 million motocross raceway. 

    The couple is out on bond. 

     

