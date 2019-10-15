PITTSBURGH - Federal prosecutors rejected an offer from the man accused of killing 11 people inside the Tree of Life synagogue to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, according to court documents.
RELATED: Jewish congregation asking prosecutors to go for plea deal with accused Tree of Life shooter
Documents filed Tuesday in federal court show that Robert Bowers’ plea offer was rejected.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Tap + above the headline to subscribe to alerts for the very latest updates on this ongoing court case.
Defense attorneys for Bowers noted the government’s rejection of a plea deal in filings entered in response to prosecutors’ push to set a trial date.
In August, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will seek the death penalty against Bowers.
Prosecutors last month filed a motion asking the judge to intervene and force the defense to agree to a schedule. The proposed draft schedule would have jury selection for Bowers, who faces 63 federal charges and the death penalty, begin Sept. 14, 2020.
Bowers allegedly went into the Squirrel Hill house of worship and opened fire on Oct. 27, 2018. Eleven people were killed, and a half dozen were injured, including four police officers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}