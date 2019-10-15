  • Life in prison plea offer for Tree of Life shooter rejected by federal prosecutors, documents show

    PITTSBURGH - Federal prosecutors rejected an offer from the man accused of killing 11 people inside the Tree of Life synagogue to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, according to court documents.

    Documents filed Tuesday in federal court show that Robert Bowers’ plea offer was rejected.

    Defense attorneys for Bowers noted the government’s rejection of a plea deal in filings entered in response to prosecutors’ push to set a trial date.

    In August, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will seek the death penalty against Bowers

    Prosecutors last month filed a motion asking the judge to intervene and force the defense to agree to a schedule. The proposed draft schedule would have jury selection for Bowers, who faces 63 federal charges and the death penalty, begin Sept. 14, 2020.

    Bowers allegedly went into the Squirrel Hill house of worship and opened fire on Oct. 27, 2018. Eleven people were killed, and a half dozen were injured, including four police officers.

