Man convicted of killing another man during 2013 attempted robbery

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A man was convicted on Thursday of murdering another man during an attempted robbery in Washington six years ago.
Brandon Wolowski was found guilty of murdering 37-year-old Matthew Mathias during an attempted robbery at Mathias’ home on Fayette Street. Police said Wolowski was attempting to steal guns from a safe.
Mathias was deaf, and neighbors told Channel 11 News he also had trouble seeing.
Mathias’ girlfriend, Michelle Powell, was shot in the chin, stomach and arm, but she survived.
The penalty phase starts on Friday at 10 a.m.
