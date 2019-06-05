PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday.
Jennifer Antonoplos, 49, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a gray t-shirt with a Bible verse on the back of it.
Police said she has lived in Homestead and South Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. woman dies at Dominican Republic resort, 5 days before Maryland couple died there too
- Local woman claims visiting priest raped her at home in 2016
- Man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day crash that killed young family
- VIDEO: Century III Mall now boarded up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}