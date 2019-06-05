  • Police looking for woman last seen leaving Western Psych

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen leaving UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday.

    Jennifer Antonoplos, 49, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a gray t-shirt with a Bible verse on the back of it.

    Police said she has lived in Homestead and South Park.

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

