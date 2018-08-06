0 Neighbors on edge after multiple shootings in broad daylight

PITTSBURGH - A rash of violence has a local community on edge.

Neighbors in Greenfield are terrified after three shootings took place in broad daylight between Friday and Sunday.

Board members of the Greenfield Community Alliance are meeting with Councilman Corey O'Connor and the police commander to talk about the three shooting investigations, and more importantly, what's going to be done to keep residents, shoppers and guests safe.

O'Connor heard from constituents immediately after the shooting outside the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue.

The shooting that injured two people on Friday, forcing people to abandon grocery carts and dive for cover, was the first in a string of gun violence incidents in Greenfield in just 24 hours.

Bruce Famili owns Rialto's Pizza and has been doing business in Greenfield for 25 years.

TRENDING NOW:

He and others were shocked after Friday's shooting and even moreso at the gunfire on Saturday afternoon, when there was a gun battle between two cars on Beechwood Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue.

Witnesses told Channel 11 two children were in the back of one of the cars and a little girl was cut by glass from the gunfire.

"We are concerned about the community's safety, it's really, really important for us," Famili said.

Pittsburgh police do have an arrest warrant for Zai Quan Henderson in Friday's shooting.

But Greenfield neighbors want more than just arrests.

"I think they want to be assured that we're upping our patrols, we almost have everyone arrested from both incidents and get a bit more detail once the investigation is over, are they related, are they not," Famili said.

There will be an open meeting for all residents at some point this week or next week.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.