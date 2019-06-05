PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police are showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community by placing special Pride decals on patrol vehicles for the month of June, which is Pride Month.
The bureau said the decals play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.
"The Pride decals as well as the other decals we proudly display on our vehicles throughout the year symbolize our focus on inclusiveness, community police work and building bridges with everyone in the City of Pittsburgh," Police Chief Scott Schubert said. "We know that Pittsburgh is Stronger Together, and that means inclusion of every community and community member."
It’s mandatory that all members of the police bureau go through LGBTQIA+ training, according to a release.
Pittsburgh Pride will be held June 7-9 on the Andy Warhol Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
