    A woman charged in a violent carjacking was in court Monday.

    She's accused of stabbing the driver before taking off with the car, according to police.

    Marin Oreski will go to trial for the attack that allegedly involved a screwdriver.

    David LeGrande, 53, told Channel 11 earlier this year that he fought for his life after being ambushed, carjacked, attacked and stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

    LeGrande said he thought the woman was his friend.

    Oreski will be transferred to a Washington County Jail because she faces other charges there.

    There will be strict restrictions regarding her possible release, according to prosecutors, but LeGrande and his family are uneasy about that possibility.

