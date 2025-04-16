Back to reality: Pirates’ offense shut down and shut out by Nats

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The magic the Phiten necklaces provided the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night wore off as the offense came back to earth on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.

For the second time in three games, the Pirates were blanked, falling 3-0 to the Nats at PNC Park.

How We Got Here

James Wood led off the game with a 445-foot blast to center field for his sixth home run of the season.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (1-2) managed to keep the Nationals (7-10) off the board until the sixth inning. With two outs, Keller hit Paul DeJong in the face with a 92.7 mph fastball. DeJong was replaced on the bases by Amed Rosario. After a two-out hit and stolen base from Dylan Crews, Nasim Nuñez broke his bat and dumped a two-run single into center field.

