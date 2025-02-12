Pirates’ Spencer Horwitz sidelined after undergoing wrist surgery

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Day one of spring training and the Pittsburgh Pirates already have significant injury news.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz, who was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks following right wrist surgery to address chronic symptoms. The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham last week.

Ben Cherington addressed Horwitz’s injury with members of the media, including our John Perrotto, at Pirate City in Bradenton.

“He had had symptoms in the wrist previously that we knew about at the time of the trade and felt good about the trade at the time,” said Cherington. “Then the new information from Dr. Graham is that something new had happened at the time of the trade that led to him having surgery. So that’s where we are today.”

