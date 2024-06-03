RSS SND

Steelers sign OT Troy Fautanu to rookie contract

By Adam Borst, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Troy Fautanu Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and 2024 first round pick Troy Fautanu (76) listens to instructions during the team's NFL OTA's football practice in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially agreed to terms with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu on a rookie contract, the team announced on Monday. The Steelers drafted Fautanu with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the exact details of Fautanu’s contract are not available yet, Over The Cap estimated that the four-year deal in that slot would be worth around $15 million with a signing bonus of $7.7 million.

Due to the Steelers drafting Troy Fautanu in the first round, the team will have the option to extend his rookie contract to a fifth season if they choose to do so.

    Most Read