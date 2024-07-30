Sports

Basket-brawl: Date announced for 2024 basketball match-up between Pitt, West Virginia

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The date for the 2024 men’s basketball Backyard Brawl has been announced.

Pitt will host West Virginia on Nov. 15 at the Petersen Events Center.

This will be Jeff Capel and his Panthers’ first time facing the Mountaineers since WVU hired its latest men’s basketball coach, Darian DeVries.

Pitt walloped WVU 80-63 in 2023, playing against an interim coach and abbreviated roster. It was their first win over the Mountaineers in more than a decade.

West Virginia leads the series 103-89.

