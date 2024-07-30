Basket-brawl: Date announced for 2024 basketball match-up between Pitt, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH — The date for the 2024 men’s basketball Backyard Brawl has been announced.

Pitt will host West Virginia on Nov. 15 at the Petersen Events Center.

This will be Jeff Capel and his Panthers’ first time facing the Mountaineers since WVU hired its latest men’s basketball coach, Darian DeVries.

Pitt walloped WVU 80-63 in 2023, playing against an interim coach and abbreviated roster. It was their first win over the Mountaineers in more than a decade.

West Virginia leads the series 103-89.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group