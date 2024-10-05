Sports

Ben Roethlisberger open to having role with Steelers organization

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger is focused on being a dad and family man right now, but at some point in the future, he wouldn’t mind getting involved with the Steelers organization in some capacity.

“Yeah, I’m gonna be (in Pittsburgh). We’re not leaving here,” Roethlisberger said on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. “This is home for us and I’m gonna pay attention. And I’d love to get involved with the Steelers at some point when it’s right. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But I enjoy being here. I enjoy what goes on here.”

Last season, fans were calling for Roethlisberger to replace Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator. Roethlisberger told McAfee that he just plays Monday morning quarterback on his Footbahlin podcast and calls plays from his basement while watching the games.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

