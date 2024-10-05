Ben Roethlisberger open to having role with Steelers organization

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger is focused on being a dad and family man right now, but at some point in the future, he wouldn’t mind getting involved with the Steelers organization in some capacity.

“Yeah, I’m gonna be (in Pittsburgh). We’re not leaving here,” Roethlisberger said on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. “This is home for us and I’m gonna pay attention. And I’d love to get involved with the Steelers at some point when it’s right. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But I enjoy being here. I enjoy what goes on here.”

Last season, fans were calling for Roethlisberger to replace Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator. Roethlisberger told McAfee that he just plays Monday morning quarterback on his Footbahlin podcast and calls plays from his basement while watching the games.

