Gonzales and Priester Struggle as Pirates Fall 9-5 to Arizona

The Pirates lost 9-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, dropping the game and the series against one of their closest competitors in the National League Wild Card race.

Marco Gonzales only managed to complete 2.1 innings, allowing two homers and four runs. The Pirates’ (52-52) offense managed to overcome the early deficit, but continued struggles from their bullpen proved too much to handle in the ugly loss.

Oneil Cruz kicked off the scoring with a towering first inning homer, obliterating a first pitch fastball 472 feet to right-center. Arizona immediately answered back thanks to an RBI single from Christian Walker, then tagged Gonzales for three more runs in the second after Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte both homered.

